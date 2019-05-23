Algeria’s ex-FM agrees ‘in principal’ to lead transition phase

Algeria’s former foreign minister Ahmed Taleb Ibrahimi yesterday agreed “in principle” to lead his country’s transitional phase following calls by the Al-Hirak Al-Shaabi — “Popular Movement” – party, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Ibrahimi’s announcement came after calls by demonstrators across Algeria’s cities have urged him “to supervise the 90-day interim period.”

“Thanks to everyone who has honoured me with their confidence by proposing my name at the demonstrations,” the agency quoted Ibrahimi as saying.

I will put my humble experience at the disposal of all those who love the homeland until sovereignty returns to the country’s legitimate authority – the people,” he added.

The 87-year-old former official served as foreign minister from 1982 to 1988.

Algeria’s long-serving president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, resigned early last month following several weeks of nationwide popular protests against his 20-year rule.

Abdelkader Bensalah, a former speaker of parliament, is currently serving as interim president for a 90-day transitional period overseen by the army. But demonstrators have remained in the streets, demanding the departure of all Bouteflika-era officials, including Bensalah.