Algeria’s ex-FM agrees ‘in principal’ to lead transition phase

May 23, 2019 at 4:36 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News
Ahmed Taleb Ibrahimi, former foreign affairs minister under the late Algerian president Chadli Bendjedid, attends the funeral of Bendjedid in the people's Palace in Algiers on October 7, 2012. Algeria paid tribute to Bendjedid, "father" of the country's multiparty system, who died of cancer 20 years after leaving office. His body was being kept at the People's Palace, an official residence in Algiers, to allow officials and members of the public to pay tribute to the former head of state on the eve of his funeral. AFP PHOTO/FAROUK BATICHE / Getty
Algeria’s former foreign minister Ahmed Taleb Ibrahimi yesterday agreed “in principle” to lead his country’s transitional phase following calls by the Al-Hirak Al-Shaabi — “Popular Movement” – party, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Ibrahimi’s announcement came after calls by demonstrators across Algeria’s cities have urged him “to supervise the 90-day interim period.”

“Thanks to everyone who has honoured me with their confidence by proposing my name at the demonstrations,” the agency quoted Ibrahimi as saying.

I will put my humble experience at the disposal of all those who love the homeland until sovereignty returns to the country’s legitimate authority – the people,” he added.

The 87-year-old former official served as foreign minister from 1982 to 1988.

Algeria’s long-serving president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, resigned early last month following several weeks of nationwide popular protests against his 20-year rule.

Abdelkader Bensalah, a former speaker of parliament, is currently serving as interim president for a 90-day transitional period overseen by the army. But demonstrators have remained in the streets, demanding the departure of all Bouteflika-era officials, including Bensalah.

