UK, Oman sign partnership agreement

Oman and the UK have agreed to enhance their bilateral relations in a host of fields, as reported on Anadolu Agency.

According to Oman News Agency, the deal was signed in London by Yousef Bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Oman’s minister responsible for foreign affairs, and Jeremy Hunt, the UK secretary of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs.

In February, Oman and the UK signed a mutual defence pact, which allows the UK to use military facilities in Oman for a set number of years in exchange for a British commitment to Gulf security.

Last October, the UK and Oman resumed their “Swift Sword” joint military exercises after a 17-year hiatus.

