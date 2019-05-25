Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Pakistan PM warns against war in region amid Iran tensions with US, Saudi

May 25, 2019 at 2:02 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, US
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan on 17 February, 2019 [Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan on 17 February, 2019 [Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
 May 25, 2019 at 2:02 pm

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned against the risk of conflict in the region, following a visit to Islamabad by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated, as reported on Reuters.

Strains have increased between Iran and the US, which is a firm backer of Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, in the wake of this month’s attack on oil tankers in the Gulf region that Washington has blamed on Iran.

Khan, who has been seeking to improve Pakistan’s strained relations with neighbour Iran, said he was concerned about the “rising tensions in the Gulf”, but did not specifically name the US or Saudi Arabia.

“He underscored that war was not a solution to any problem,” Khan’s office said in a statement late on Friday, citing the premier.

Washington has been seeking to increasingly tighten sanctions against Iran, as relations continue to worsen under President Donald Trump.

READ: The US will proudly go to war with Iran for Saudi oil

Categories
Asia & AmericasIranMiddle EastNewsPakistanSaudi ArabiaUS
Show Comments
Show Comments