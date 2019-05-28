Qatar to send technical team to resolve Gaza energy crisis

Qatar will be sending a specialised team of technicians to resolve the Gaza Strip’s electricity crisis, the Gulf states’ envoy announced yesterday.

Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi, Chairman of the Qatar National Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, announced said: “The technical team scheduled to arrive in Gaza immediately after Eid Al-Fitr will hold discussions with the concerned parties to discuss the mechanisms of operation of the power line by the Israeli side.”

Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated by Muslims next week to mark the end of the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan.

During his last visit to the Gaza Strip earlier this month, Al Emadi said Qatar is continuing its efforts to solve the growing electricity crisis faced by the besieged Strip in its effort to alleviate the suffering of its residents.

To this end, he continued, Qatar has allocated funds for fuel to be supplied to the enclave’s electricity company. Adding that Doha will continue to supply the only power plant in the Gaza Strip with the necessary fuel to operate until the end of this year.

