Sudan’s military council announces support for UAE

The Sudanese Military Council, declared its support and solidarity with the UAE, in response to recent attacks.

The official spokesman of the Council, Shamseddine Kabbashi, announced this at Khartoum airport, upon the return of Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, according to Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The Head of the Military Council, Al-Burhan, returned to Khartoum yesterday after a short visit to the UAE and Egypt lasting a few hours only.

Khabbashi stressed that Al-Burhan held a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, during which they dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen these ties.

Read: US charge d’affaires meets with Sudanese rebel leader

The head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived in the UAE on Sunday after visiting Egypt.

The council announced that Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is willing to exert more efforts to address the crisis in Sudan through his position as chairperson of the African Union.

“El-Sisi stressed his country’s support for the security and stability of Sudan and a willingness to exert more efforts to address the situation in Sudan during his term as head of the African Union.”