Syria: regime bombards northern Aleppo

The Syrian regime killed a 3-year old child on Sunday evening when it, and its allies, bombarded Al-Bab city. Al-Bab controlled by the Free Syrian Army in northern Syria.

According to the Anadolu Agency’s local sources, clashes broke out between factions affiliated to the Free Syrian Army and the regime forces when the latter infiltrated through the town of Tadef, and burned agricultural lands owned by locals.

The sources indicated that, during the clashes, the regime forces and Iranian militant groups targeted the village of Dana west of Al-Bab, killing the toddler’s and wounding others in its family.

The sources said that the wounded were rushed to hospitals in the city of Al-Bab for treatment.

Al-Bab city is located within the area of ​​the Euphrates Shield, which was liberated by the Free Syrian Army with the support of the Turkish army and in coordination with the International Coalition’ air force after cleansing operation of the city and the border region from terrorist organisations, targeting Daesh.