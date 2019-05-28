Turkey launches counter-terror operation in north Iraq

The Turkish Armed Forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in Hakurk, northern Iraq, according to a statement by Turkish National Defense Ministry, reported by Anadolu Agency.

The military offensive initiated on Monday aims to neutralise terrorists in the area and destroy their caves and shelters, the ministry said.

The Ministry underlined that the operation was ongoing as planned.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

READ: Turkey jets strike PKK terror targets in Iraq