Egypt re-arrests Al Jazeera journalist

Egyptian authorities decided Tuesday to launch a new investigation and re-arrest an Al Jazeera journalist who was ordered released by a court last week after two-and-a-half years in detention, reports Anadolu Agency.

Mahmoud Hussein release was initiated Saturday and he was brought to Giza Police Station for release from Tora Prison, his family said in a statement.

During the process, State Security Prosecution questioned him in relation to a new case and re-arrested Hussein, whose release was ordered May 21, for 15 days.

The Hussein family did not disclose information on accusations against him and announced he was returned to the prison.

“In the middle of being processed for release, Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein has instead been returned to prison in Egypt under unclear circumstances,” Al Jazeera said on its website.

On May 23, the Cairo Criminal Court had rejected an appeal lodged by prosecutors against Hussein’s release.

Hussein was detained in late 2016 after returning home to Egypt from Qatar.

Authorities accused him of “belonging to an outlawed group” and “propagating false news aimed at destabilizing the country.”

Al-Jazeera was officially banned in Egypt following a 2013 military coup against Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first-ever democratically elected president.