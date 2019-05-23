Egypt releases Al Jazeera reporter Mahmoud Hussein

Egyptian authorities today released Al Jazeera news reporter Mahmoud Hussein under caution after detaining him for 29 months.

His daughter, Az-Zahra, confirmed his release on Facebook.

Defendants released “under caution” are required not to leave their homes except to attend a police station at specified times. They are also banned from accessing certain areas.

On 25 December 2016, Egyptian security forces detained Hussein, while he was on annual leave in Cairo. They also arrested his two brothers and stormed their houses. Members of the National Security Agency took the brothers to an unknown location before referring them to the Supreme State Security Prosecutor.

READ: Egypt calls on Qatar to end enforced disappearances

The Prosecutor charged Hussein with “inciting against the Egyptian state, causing public disorder, disturbing public peace, broadcasting inciteful footage against Egypt and publishing false news.”

Last year, an UN team described Hussein’s detention as arbitrary and a violation of international law.

“The detention of Hussein is a political act related to his relationship with Al Jazeera, and is part of the Egyptian authorities’ campaign targeting Al Jazeera following its media activity in Egypt,” the team said.