Israeli army chief Prosecutor says ICC has no jurisdiction to investigate Palestinian-Israeli conflict

The Israeli army chief prosecutor, Brig. Gen. Sharon Afek said on Tuesday that the International Criminal Court, ICC has no jurisdiction to investigate cases related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at an international law conference in Herzliya in central Israel, Afek claimed that Israel is “law-abiding, with a strong and independent legal system, and there is no reason for its actions to be assessed by the court”.

He added that the ICC is “sidetracked from dealing with the main issues for which it was founded and exceeds its legal jurisdiction. Many countries deal with the same issues Israel is dealing with”.

Afek stressed that the Israeli soldiers will continue to receive full support from the Israeli army and government.