US says countries buying Iranian oil will be subject to sanctions

May 31, 2019 at 12:47 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
TEHRAN, IRAN – MARCH 12: A general view of the Port of Kharg Island Oil Terminal, in the Persian Gulf on March 12, 2017. Kharg Island Oil Terminal brings Iranian oil to the world market. The oil terminal is the world’s largest open oil terminal, with 95% of Iran’s crude oil exports coming through it. ( Fatemeh Bahrami – Anadolu Agency )
The United States will sanction any country which buys oil from Iran after the expiration of waivers on May 2, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Sanctions would be imposed “even if a country had not met its previously-negotiated purchase caps,” Hook said in a statement. “Our firm policy is to completely zero out purchases of Iranian oil. Period.”

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that countries like China and India which were issued waivers in November to buy Iranian could continue the purchases after May 2 until they reached a negotiated cap.

