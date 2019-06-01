Portuguese / Spanish / English

Demonstrations in 30 countries on Quds Day

June 1, 2019
Muslims perform prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound during a gathering to mark Laylat al-Qadr, which commemorates the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad, in Jerusalem, on May 31, 2019 [İssam Rimawi / Anadolu Agency]
People in 30 countries around the world have organised demonstrations to mark Al-Quds Day, the last Friday of each Ramadan.

Several Palestinian and international organisations called on people to join the demonstrations in support of Jerusalem and the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as to highlight Israel’s aggression against the city and its holy sites, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

The demonstrations were launched in Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Iraq, 19 Indian cities, 24 Pakistani cities, 12 US states, eight European countries and 11 African countries, in addition to the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

Hundreds of African, Asian and European cities take part in the demonstrations each year.

