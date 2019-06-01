Egypt’s Sisi: No regional stability without meeting Palestinian aspirations

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi has said that there will be no stability in the Middle East unless the Palestinian issue is properly addressed.

Al-Sisi stressed that Palestine is the first Arab issue and the main cause of instability in the region, one without which the rapprochement of Arab national security will not be achieved, Quds Net News reported yesterday.

During a speech at the Arab League meeting held in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca yesterday, he Al-Sisi said: “There will be no stability in the region without a comprehensive, peaceful solution that meets Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations.”

Explaining these aspirations, he stated independence, ending Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, and creating a sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

