Pakistan’s Embassy in Ankara extends Eid greetings

Pakistan’s Embassy to Turkey on Tuesday marked Eid al-Fitr, which is the end of Ramadan, with an “Open House” event at the ambassador’s residence in the capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

“It is a great privilege to celebrate the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr with our Pakistani brothers who are living in Turkey and Turkish families,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said at the event.

Qazi sent his best wishes and greetings to Turkey for celebrating the very important event in the Pakistani calendar.

“You spend the month of Ramadan being pious and then you always want to avail this day and celebrate with all your loved ones […] Eid Mubarak to all,” said Shaza Syrus, wife of the ambassador.

The event hosted many guests from different countries and traditional Pakistani food was offered.

Most Muslims will mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday Tuesday, although the provision of the moon sighting could delay it until Wednesday, depending on the community.

