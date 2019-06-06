Portuguese / Spanish / English

Khamenei: Resistance will continue until Israel surrenders to Palestinian people

June 6, 2019 at 10:33 am | Published in: Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei greets the crowd during the ceremony marking the 28th death anniversary of Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Tehran, Iran on 4 June 2017 [Supreme Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said yesterday that “resistance in all its military, political and cultural forms will continue until Israel surrenders to the Palestinian people.”

Iran, Khamenei said, “resistance in all its forms will continue until Israel surrenders to the Palestinian people and then a referendum would be held between the Palestinian people, in a way that would include Muslims, Christians, and Jews in Palestine, and Palestinian refugees; and then the results would be recognised.”

The Supreme Leader called on Arab rulers not to be “fooled by the dictates of Saudi Arabia and to deter Israel from its aggression in Palestine.”

He added that Iran “has borne the cost of the defense of Palestine, so we have faced international arrogance. But, we have remained and we will remain steadfast.”

