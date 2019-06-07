Egypt’s Brotherhood calls Sudan’s TMC to cede power

Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood (MB) on Friday called on Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) to swiftly cede power to an elected civilian government, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the MB warned against “attempts to ignite sedition; in order to revenge from the people who call for their rights to freedom, justice and human dignity.”

The group asserted that it closely follows the current developments in Sudan “since using force in the dispersal of the sit-in in front of the headquarters of the armed forces in Khartoum.”

Sudan: 40 protesters’ bodies found in Nile

During confrontation over the last couple of days between the military and the Sudanese held sit-ins, more than 100 people were killed in the capital Khartoum and other major cities.

The group condemned the “massacre” and expressed its “deep concern over the developments in Sudan”.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced the “removal” of President Omar al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.