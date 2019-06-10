Portuguese / Spanish / English

Djibouti denies presence of Iran warships in its territorial waters

Image of an Iranian warship [PH1 Alex Hicks/Wikipedia]
 June 10, 2019 at 11:27 am

Djibouti’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dhiauddin Bamakhrama yesterday denied media reports claiming Iranian warships had anchored in the country’s territorial waters, adding that relations were still severed with Tehran.

“No Iranian warships docked in the territorial waters of Djibouti or at its ports,” Bamakhrama said in a statement, adding that “there has been no relations or cooperation with Iran since Djibouti cut off ties with Tehran”.

In January 2016, Djibouti severed diplomatic ties with Iran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, after angry Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in the Iranian city of Mashhad following Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shia cleric.

