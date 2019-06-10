Morocco and France ‘know nothing’ about Deal of the Century

The Moroccan foreign minister and his French counterpart denied any knowledge about details of “Deal of the Century”, a US peace plan to concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The “Deal of the Century” is a media name for a peace plan being prepared by the administration of President Donald Trump and is said to be based on forcing Palestinians to make unfair concessions in favour of the occupation, including the status of Jerusalem and refugees.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said that his country was not briefed about the details of the plan. He continued: “Morocco will announce its position on this plan when it goes through its details.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed that Paris also did not know about details of the US plan. “If anyone knows anything about this plan, please let us know,” he said.

“We are still holding the same positions. There would be no solution without the recognition of two states (Palestine and Israel) which would be living side by side under one capital, Jerusalem,” Le Drian stressed.

He added: “On this basis if there is a peace plan, we will study it carefully and exchange views on it.”

This came at a joint press conference held in Rabat between Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, who arrived in Morocco on Saturday for a one-day visit.

Read: Israel covered up killing of Palestinian in Umm Al-Hiran

Earlier, Washington warned against the Palestinians, Arab countries, and the international community’s rejection of the peace plan, which is expected to be presented to the concerned parties.

Last month, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI hosted a banquet in honour of Jared Kushner, Trump’s adviser, who paid a visit to Morocco.

The official Moroccan news agency (Maghreb Arab Press) said at that time that the King held talks with Kushner on “strengthening the long-standing, solid and multi-dimensional strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States, as well as the transformations and developments in North Africa and the Middle East.”

The pro-authorities website Le360 stated that Kushner, who arrived with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, and the Special Representative for Iran in the US State Department Brian Hook, discussed with King Mohammed VI the Kingdom’s participation in the “Manama Economic Workshop.”

On May 19, a joint Bahraini-US statement announced that in partnership with Washington, Manama will host an economic workshop entitled “Peace for Prosperity” on June 25 and 26.

The Palestinians reject the economic workshop and consider that it is aimed at promoting the “Deal of the Century” and attracting investment into the region to pass a Palestinian-Israeli peace plan as part of the US’s first event in the deal.