Sudan: Forces of Freedom and Change call an end to civil disobedience

The Forces of Freedom and Change leading the protests in Sudan have announced the cessation of civil disobedience as of 3:30 pm Tuesday.

A well-informed source said this move came in response to the Ethiopian mediation’s request, according to Russia Today (RT)

Over the course of three days, the Sudanese opposition has carried out a general strike and civilian disobedience throughout the country, including vital and important sectors, with a wide participation of civilians.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that “the Ethiopian mediation confirmed the Military Council’s acceptance of conditions of the Forces of Freedom and Change to resume negotiations,” pointing to a close release of leaders of these forces, namely Mohammed Ismat and Adel Mufti.

The Forces of Freedom and Change agreed to appoint Abdallah Hamdok as Prime Minister.

The eight members of the sovereign council are to be named according to the Ethiopian proposal that suggested forming a sovereign council with a civilian majority and a rotating presidency.

The source added: “We agreed that each member of the Forces of Freedom and Change suggests a name for the sovereign council from the various regions of Sudan to confirm our readiness to take power.”

The Sudanese opposition stipulates the release of political prisoners, the protection of public freedoms and the freedom of the media, and the investigation into the killing of 118 people during the breaking of the sit-in last week.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is leading a mediation to push forward for negotiations between the opposition and the ruling Transitional Military Council in an attempt to reduce tension in Sudan.