Sudan: Following their release, SPLM leaders deported to Juba

The Sudanese authorities has deported three leaders of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, following their release from police.

The Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) released Yasir Arman, SPLM deputy leader, the movement’s spokesman Mubarak Ardual, and Secretary-General Khamis Jalab, Monday.

Sources said that the release of these leaders came within the framework of the Ethiopian initiative.

Sudanese state television reported “the release of Arman, Jalab, and Ardual”, without providing further details.

Arman, deputy head of the SPLM, Malik Agar’s faction, was arrested after he arrived in Khartoum on 26 May to participate in negotiations with the TMC, which had deposed then-President Omar Al-Bashir on 11 April, after months of protests.

Jalab and Ardual were arrested in Khartoum on Friday after meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who visited the Sudanese capital to mediate between the protesters and the TMC to bring the conflicting parties back to the negotiating table.

The SPLM, Malik Agar’s faction, has been fighting against Al-Bashir’s forces in South Kordofan and Blue Nile since 2011.

The SPLM joined the alliance of Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the movement that led protests against Al-Bashir.

The Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change demanded the release of political prisoners before considering a possible return to negotiations with the TMC.

Negotiations between the two sides stalled ahead of an attack by Sudanese forces on the sit-in in front of the army leadership headquarters, which resulted in the death of tens of protesters on 3 June. This followed a dispute over the composition of the Sovereign Council designated to manage the transitional period until elections.