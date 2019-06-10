Crash course in Sudan revolution pops up in cities across the world

Twitter user Ali Storz has found a shrine to Sudan underneath a bridge in the UAE designed to give whoever found it a “crash course” on the atrocities taking place in the country.

We randomly found this “shrine” with the Sudanese flag under a bridge in Jumeriah (Dubai, UAE). Someone put tiny envelopes with a crash course on all the atrocities happening in Sudan. This is the power of social media. #IAmTheSudanRevolution #IAmTheSudaneseRevolution RT & share! pic.twitter.com/LBBi0oDCeY — Ali 🏷 (@alistorz) June 8, 2019

His discovery comes a week after security forces violently attacked a pro-democracy sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum and killed over 100 people.

After the crackdown, 40 bodies were pulled out of the River Nile and transported to an unknown location by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

One of the notes inside the envelope read: “Janjaweed (the rapid support forces) attack the Sudanese people. Beat them, rape them. 40 + corpses since yesterday, 72 hours no internet, 100+ deaths, 650 + injured. Spread the hashtag #Iamthesudanrevolution.”

Yesterday millions of Sudanese people joined a general strike in Khartoum and Omdurman to protest the deaths of civilians with the aim of bringing down the military council.

The military overthrew former President Omar Al-Bashir in April yet has failed to implement civilian rule.

The location of Ali’s finding is significant in that the UAE along with Saudi Arabia sent $3 billion worth of aid to the military authorities after Al-Bashir was overthrown.

Inspired by the shrine in the UAE, another Twitter user Suha Babikir plans to create her own in five cities across the world. She has already constructed the first in Paris.

Babikir has translated the original note into French, tucked it inside the envelopes, and weighed it down with coins to attract more attention.

She has added the civil disobedience hashtag #Iamthesudanrevolution which is being used across the world to draw attention to the violent crackdown and the internet blackout in the country. Many are frustrated and disheartened by the lack of attention the international community is paying to the atrocities in Sudan.