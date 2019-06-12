Israel builds fence, begins digging at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate

The Israeli occupation authorities began to erect a barbed wire and metal fence around the vicinity of the Damascus Gate and Sultan Suleiman Street in occupied East Jerusalem.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli occupation forces placed the fence around the perimeter of the stairs leading to the ancient doorway. A small bulldozer was also seen digging in the area.

According to preliminary information available, the occupation authorities will carry out work inside the garden adjacent to the caves located in the area, and trees and tiles are expected to be removed.

Since US President Donald Trump unilaterally declared Jerusalem Israel’s undivided capital, in contravention of international law, Tel Aviv has increased its Judaisation policies in the occupied city.

Palestinians have repeatedly been banned from accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque while settler groups have increased their desecration of the Muslim holy site under increased Israeli security protection.

