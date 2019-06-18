Iraq launches new operation against Daesh north of Baghdad

The Iraqi security forces began a large-scale military operation against Daesh “sleeper cells” in Tarmiyah district north of the capital Baghdad yesterday, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency quoted Captain Murad Jaafar as saying that the Iraqi army and police, backed by helicopters, have launched a large operation in the Tarmiyah district, explaining that “the security forces have received information that the group’s gunmen are planning to form groups to attack the Iraqi forces and disrupt internal security in Tarmiyah and areas north of the capital.

Meanwhile, Director of Military Affairs in the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office, Lieutenant General Mohammad Mahdi, revealed yesterday that the residents of Tarmiyah have agreed to include a local force from the district along with the army during the operation.

