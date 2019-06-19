Jordan: If we go to Bahrain, we will refuse unacceptable proposals

If Jordan attends the US conference in Bahrain it will refuse any proposal which it deems unacceptable, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said yesterday.

Speaking during a joint press conference with the EU High Commissioner for Foreign Policy Federica Mogherini in Brussels, he said that his country is currently studying how to respond to an invitation to the conference which will unveil the economic aspects of the “deal of the century”.

“If we attended, we would express our established stance in the frame of the positive engagement policy which the kingdom has adopted for a long time,” Safadi said.

He added: “If any unacceptable proposal was proposed, simply we will say: No. We have said no to everything that contradicted out principles in the past. We will deal with anything positive.”

Safadi stressed that there is no alternative to the two-state solution as a solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that the Manama conference would not be the “beginning or the end of history”.

Meanwhile, Mogherini stressed that the EU would never support any economic solution without a political context.

She said that she discussed several regional issues with Safadi and stressed that the EU would not support any alternative to the two-state solution and would continue political and financial support for UNRWA.