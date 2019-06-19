Sudan’s Muslim Brotherhood leader mourns Egypt’s Morsi

The head of Sudan’s Muslim Brotherhood group Awadallah Hassan offered his condolences to the Muslim Ummah following the death of Egypt’s Mohamed Morsi.

In a post on Facebook yesterday Hassan said he hopes that God accepts Morsi as a martyr whose death will go down in history as a shameful mark in the military regime’s rule.

“Dr. Mohamed Morsi spent his life defending justice, freedom and human rights,” Hassan said, adding that he prays that God accepts Morsi as a martyr.

Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Morsi collapsed in court on Monday and was pronounced dead. He was buried just hours later with only his family and lawyers present as the state refused to allow his family to bury him in his home town.

Local and international human rights defenders held the Egyptian authorities responsible for his death saying it was a result of his political detention and their refusal to allow him access to medical care.

READ: Algerians march in support for Morsi, chant against Sisi