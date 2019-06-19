Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sudan’s Muslim Brotherhood leader mourns Egypt’s Morsi

June 19, 2019 at 2:44 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News, Sudan
A file photo dated July 4, 2013 shows a female supporter of Mohammed Morsi gesturing as she holds a portrait of him in Rabia Adaweya Square a day after the military coup in Cairo, Egypt. ( Mohammed Elshamy - Anadolu Agency )
Supporters of the late former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi during a protest in Cairo, Egypt on 4 July 2013 [Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency]
 June 19, 2019 at 2:44 pm

The head of Sudan’s Muslim Brotherhood group Awadallah Hassan offered his condolences to the Muslim Ummah following the death of Egypt’s Mohamed Morsi.

In a post on Facebook yesterday Hassan said he hopes that God accepts Morsi as a martyr whose death will go down in history as a shameful mark in the military regime’s rule.

Dr. Mohamed Morsi spent his life defending justice, freedom and human rights,” Hassan said, adding that he prays that God accepts Morsi as a martyr.

Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Morsi collapsed in court on Monday and was pronounced dead. He was buried just hours later with only his family and lawyers present as the state refused to allow his family to bury him in his home town.

Local and international human rights defenders held the Egyptian authorities responsible for his death saying it was a result of his political detention and their refusal to allow him access to medical care.

READ: Algerians march in support for Morsi, chant against Sisi

Former Egypt President Morsi dies in court - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Former Egypt President Morsi dies in court – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
AfricaEgyptNewsSudan
Show Comments
Show Comments