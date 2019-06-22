Butterflies flutter by in Turkey

Close up of a Polyommatus Rosei, one of the endemic butterfly species that is known to be found only in Turkey’s eastern Van province, sitting on a flower in Van, Turkey on 10 June 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a Polyommatus Rosei, one of the endemic butterfly species that is known to be found only in Turkey’s eastern Van province, sitting on a flower in Van, Turkey on 10 June 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a Polyommatus Rosei, one of the endemic butterfly species that is known to be found only in Turkey’s eastern Van province, sitting on a flower in Van, Turkey on 10 June 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a Polyommatus Rosei, one of the endemic butterfly species that is known to be found only in Turkey’s eastern Van province, sitting on a flower in Van, Turkey on 10 June 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a butterfly sitting on the ground in Van, Turkey on June 10 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a butterfly sitting on the ground in Van, Turkey on June 10 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a butterfly sitting on the ground in Van, Turkey on June 10 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a butterfly sitting on the ground in Van, Turkey on June 10 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a butterfly sitting on the ground in Van, Turkey on June 10 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a butterfly sitting on the ground in Van, Turkey on June 10 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.