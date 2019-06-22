Portuguese / Spanish / English

Butterflies flutter by in Turkey

Take a look at the breathtaking butterflies in Turkey's Van!
June 22, 2019 at 3:52 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
 June 22, 2019 at 3:52 am
Close up of a Polyommatus Rosei, one of the endemic butterfly species that is known to be found only in Turkey’s eastern Van province, sitting on a flower in Van, Turkey on 10 June 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Close up of a butterfly sitting on the ground in Van, Turkey on June 10 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
