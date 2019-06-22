Israel analysts: Weak US attack on Iran could spark retaliation against Israel

Israeli military analysts are afraid that a weak US attack on Iran could provoke an Iranian attack on Israeli interests.

Currently, Israel is worried about ongoing US-Iranian tensions and is preparing for any possible escalation which could affect its own interests.

Israeli daily Ynet yesterday reported Israeli security officials as warning that US President Donald Trump might order a limited “surgical assault” to quell Iran’s provocations. However, these officials worry that, in return, Iran might attack Israeli interests via one of its proxies in the region.

It is worth noting that the Israeli security cabinet held two urgent meetings this week to evaluate the situation and asked its members not to speak to mass media. Haaretz’s military analyst, Amos Harel, reiterated that the meetings of the cabinet were related to tensions with Iran.

Based on Israeli and US intelligence, Harel said that Iran is likely to escalate the situation with the US “soon”, noting that the Iranians were disappointed about not being able to push the US to re-evaluate economic sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Therefore, he did not rule out Iranian attempts to provoke Israel by targeting its borders, in order to ignite a regional crisis that would push President Trump to quickly re-evaluate his sanctions.

