Saudi prince tours South Korean weapon industry

Ahead of his participation at the G20 summit in Japan, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Thursday visited the weapon development agency of South Korea, Anadolu Agency reports.

Mohammed bin Salman “voiced hopes of building a similar entity in his country” during the visit to Agency for Defence Development, Seoul-based Yonhap news agency reported.

The crown prince was shown major facilities including armament research and testing labs.

Bin Salman is on a two-day visit to Seoul which started Wednesday.

The G20 summit kicks off on Friday in Osaka, Japan.

Seoul is the largest buyer of oil from Riyadh while Saudi Arabia is South Korea’s biggest trading partner in the Middle East.

READ: US Senate Committee approves legislation against arms sales to Saudi Arabia