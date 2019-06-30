Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sudan protesters rally against military rule

June 30, 2019 at 3:26 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Sudanese demonstrators gather to protest demanding a civilian transition government in front of military headquarters outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan on 3 May 2019. [Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency]
Sudanese demonstrators gather to protest demanding a transition government in front of military headquarters outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan on 3 May 2019 [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
 June 30, 2019 at 3:26 pm

Sudanese protesters staged mass rallies in the capital Khartoum and other states today to demand the ruling military council to hand over power to civilian authorities, as reported by Anadolu Agency.Â 

Waving the national flag, demonstrators chanted slogans against the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and waved banners condemning violence against protesters.

Protesters also chanted calls for an investigation into the dispersal of a weeks-long protest camp near the army headquarters earlier this month, which left scores dead.

A number of protesters were reportedly injured when security forces used teargas and live ammunition to disperse the rallies, eyewitnesses said.

Sudan has been in turmoil since Sudanâ€™s military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar Al-Bashir early April following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

Categories
AfricaNewsSudan
Show Comments
Show Comments