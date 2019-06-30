Sudan protesters rally against military rule

Sudanese protesters staged mass rallies in the capital Khartoum and other states today to demand the ruling military council to hand over power to civilian authorities, as reported by Anadolu Agency.Â

Waving the national flag, demonstrators chanted slogans against the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and waved banners condemning violence against protesters.

Protesters also chanted calls for an investigation into the dispersal of a weeks-long protest camp near the army headquarters earlier this month, which left scores dead.

A number of protesters were reportedly injured when security forces used teargas and live ammunition to disperse the rallies, eyewitnesses said.

Sudan has been in turmoil since Sudanâ€™s military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar Al-Bashir early April following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.