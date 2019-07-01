UAE prevents Jordanian lawmaker from staying in its airport

The United Arab Emirates, UAE authorities have prevented Jordanian lawmaker, Dr Huda al- Atoum, from staying in their territories and asked her to leave Abu Dhabi Airport immediately.

Sources said that Dr. al- Atoum was among an official delegation of Jordanian parliamentarians who were on their way back to Jordan from a conference in Japan via Abu Dhabi.

Media spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Sufian Qudah explained that the Jordanian embassy staff efforts have failed to convince the UAE authorities not to ban the lawmaker from staying.

Dr Huda Al-Atoum is a member of the Jordanian House of Representatives representing the Islamic Action Front, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan.