Diplomatic crisis between Jordan, UAE

A diplomatic spat has erupted between Jordan and the UAE after Abu Dhabi banned a Jordanian member of parliament from using its airport for a transit flight.

Huda Al-Atoum was among an official delegation of Jordanian parliamentarians who were on their way back to Jordan from a conference in Japan via the UAE when she was asked her to leave Abu Dhabi airport immediately.

Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament Atef Al-Tarawneh asked the foreign minister and the Jordanian ambassador to the UAE to resolve the crisis. He added that once the reason were Abu Dhabi’s actions are uncovered, the appropriate counter measures can be taken by Jordan.

Al-Atoum is a member of the Reform Bloc in the Jordanian parliament and a member of the Labour Islamic Front, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been banned in the UAE since 2014.

