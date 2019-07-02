Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel police arrest Palestinian teenager in Jerusalem

July 2, 2019 at 7:56 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces fire at Palestinian protesters during a protest in the West Bank on 15 March 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli police forces arrested a 15-year-old Palestinian today after raiding his family’s house in occupied East Jerusalem, as reported on Anadolu Agency.

Mohamed Dawood Mahmoud was arrested on Tuesday in Al-Issawiya neighbourhood, following the arrest of at least 19 other Palestinians on Saturday.

The Israeli campaign comes amid angry Palestinian protests in the neighbourhood against the killing of a young protester on Thursday.

Mohamed Samir, 20, was shot with live ammunition in the heart and chest by Israeli forces Thursday during peaceful protests in the Al-Issawiya neighbourhood.

Some 20 others were wounded after being shot and pelted with tear gas bombs at the time.

The protesters were demonstrating against escalating attacks by Israeli police against their neighbourhood in recent weeks.

Samir’s killing led to violent clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli forces, which left three Palestinians wounded by Israeli police forces on Friday.

