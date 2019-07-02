Palestinian mourned 4 days after Israeli forces’ attack

Thousands of Palestinians on Monday evening mourned a 20-year-old Palestinian who was martyred last week by Israeli forces during a peaceful protest in occupied East Jerusalem, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian demonstration began by carrying the body of Mohamed Samir from his house in al-Issawiya, amid chants slamming the “Israeli crime.”Earlier Monday, Samir’s family received his body from Israeli police.

The mourning was followed by clashes between young Palestinian protesters and Israeli police. No casualties were reported.

Samir was shot with live ammunition in the heart and chest by Israeli forces last Thursday during peaceful protests in the al-Issawiya neighbourhood.

Some 20 others were wounded after being shot and pelted with tear gas bombs.

The protesters were demonstrating against escalating attacks by Israeli police against their neighbourhood in recent weeks.

Samir’s killing led to violent clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli forces, which left three Palestinians wounded by Israeli police forces on Friday.