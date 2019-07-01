Israel killed 84 Palestinians since start of 2019

Israeli occupation forces killed 84 Palestinians during the first half of 2019, including eight women and 19 children, Quds Press reported the Foundation for the Care of the Families of Martyrs saying yesterday.

According to the organisation, 59 martyrs were killed in Gaza and 25 were killed in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Those targeted included two unborn children; Abdullah Abu Arar and Ayman Al-Madhoun, who were killed in Gaza on 4 and 5 May.

Occupation forces are also withholding the bodies of 12 Palestinians, raising to 266 the number of bodies which Israel has refused to return to their families for burial, the organisation added.

