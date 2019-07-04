Rights group: 200 bodies uncovered in Syria’s Raqqa

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said yesterday that a new mass grave containing 200 bodies has been found in Raqqa, the former stronghold of Daesh in Syria.

The group said the grave included the bodies of three women who were likely to have been stoned to death and at least five middle aged men dressed in orange jumpsuits; typically worn by Daesh hostages.

In May, the UK-based group announced that a mass grave containing nearly 1,700 bodies was uncovered inside a house controlled by a group in the town of Al-Shafa, east of Deir Ez-Zor.

The observatory said at the time that the large number of corpses raises questions whether the victims were killed in air strikes launched by the international coalition as part of its war on Daesh.

The Syrian Observatory called for the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the mass graves in Raqqa and identify those responsible for the deaths.