Head of Palestinian care foundation condemns PA funding cut

The head of a foundation which cares for the families of Palestinians killed, wounded and imprisoned by the Israeli occupation authorities has condemned the government in Ramallah for cutting its funding for stipends to such people.

Mrs Intisar Al-Wazeer of the Foundation for the Care of Martyrs and Wounded Families said that the funding cut has “political dimensions” and pointed out that the organisation has no political affiliations or agenda in these matters. “The issue of the martyrs is a national issue that must be neutral in all political and security dimensions,” she insisted.

Al-Wazeer made her comments during a meeting with a delegation representing the families of martyrs, headed by Mohammed Abdel Aziz Al-Rantisi, the son of the late Hamas official Abdel Aziz Al-Rantisi, who was assassinated by Israel in 2004.

The delegation called on Al-Wazeer to exert more pressure on the Palestinian Authority to resume paying the stipends to the families of those who have been martyred and wounded.

READ: UN, Palestinians launch humanitarian appeal after funding cuts