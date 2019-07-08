Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Yemen’s Houthis manufacture new ballistic missiles, drones

July 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Houthis fire a missile in Yemen [File photo]
Houthis fire a missile in Yemen [File photo]
 July 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Yemen’s Houthi group has announced that it has locally produced ballistic missiles and drones to use in attacks against Saudi targets.

Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, yesterday opened  an exhibition of Yemeni military industries, which included ballistic and cruise missiles and new drones made in the country, according to the Houthi-run SABA news agency.

“The new Yemeni weapons called Winged Ballistic Missile Quds-1, Sammad-3 Drone, Qasif 2k Drone and Sammad-1 Reconnaissance Drone,” the agency added, “will enhance the Yemeni military capabilities and will change the course of battle against the countries of the aggression.”

A military spokesman for the Houthi group had said days ago that new missile and drones would soon be used in the group’s military operations.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Houthis in Yemen since 2015 with the aim of re-instating the internationally-recognised government that the Houthis ousted from power in a coup in Sanaa in late 2014.

READ: Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport leaves nine injured

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaYemen
Show Comments
Show Comments