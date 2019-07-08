Yemen’s Houthis manufacture new ballistic missiles, drones

Yemen’s Houthi group has announced that it has locally produced ballistic missiles and drones to use in attacks against Saudi targets.

Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, yesterday opened an exhibition of Yemeni military industries, which included ballistic and cruise missiles and new drones made in the country, according to the Houthi-run SABA news agency.

“The new Yemeni weapons called Winged Ballistic Missile Quds-1, Sammad-3 Drone, Qasif 2k Drone and Sammad-1 Reconnaissance Drone,” the agency added, “will enhance the Yemeni military capabilities and will change the course of battle against the countries of the aggression.”

A military spokesman for the Houthi group had said days ago that new missile and drones would soon be used in the group’s military operations.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Houthis in Yemen since 2015 with the aim of re-instating the internationally-recognised government that the Houthis ousted from power in a coup in Sanaa in late 2014.

