Jewish settlers take over Palestinian building in occupied Jerusalem

Illegal Jewish settlers took over a Palestinian-owned building on Monday in Suwwana area on the Mount of Olives in Israeli-occupied Jerusalem, WAFA news agency has reported. Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli occupation police escorted the illegal settlers in their takeover of the building.

According to the same sources, the property contains four apartments and is owned by Ihab Mahdar. The settler-colonists were seen removing furniture from the apartments and throwing it in the street.

Meanwhile, more than 50 Jewish settlers stormed into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the full protection of the Israeli military police. While this was going on, the Israeli police stationed at the entrances of the mosque compound continued to impose restrictions on the Palestinian worshippers wanting to perform their daily prayers at the holy site.

Early yesterday morning, the Israeli occupation authorities issued three deportation orders against Palestinian youths who were arrested at the mosque.

