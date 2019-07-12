Bahrain jails 11 for ‘establishing a terrorist group’

A court in Bahrain yesterday sentenced 11 people to prison terms ranging from three to ten years on charges of “establishing a terrorist group”, state-run news agency BNA reported.

The agency said Bahrain’s Fourth High Criminal Court sentenced five defendants to ten years imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 dinars ($265,000), two defendants to five years imprisonment, four defendants to three years imprisonment and fined three of them 100,000 dinars ($265,000).

The defendants were accused of “establishing and financing a terrorist group and training on using weapons and explosives as well as promoting terrorist crimes”.

The ruling is not final and can be appealed.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly criticised Bahrain as a result of the high number of prison and death sentences issued over the past year, calling on Manama to suspend the sentences which “have become a weapon against opponents”.