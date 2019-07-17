Libya: Haftar forces kill 3 in air strike on field hospital 

At least three people were killed and several other medical personnel were injured in an air strike launched by forces loyal to Libya’s Major General Khalifa Haftar against a field hospital in Swani district, south of the capital Tripoli, forces loyal to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement on Facebook.

The attack was described as a “continuation of the crimes committed by Haftar forces against medics, ambulances and hospitals.”

Meanwhile, military sources told the Anadolu Agency that the three victims were wounded army personnel who were receiving treatment in the hospital at the time of the attack.

Forces loyal to Haftar launched an offensive to take control of Tripoli nearly three months ago. More than 1,000 Libyans have been killed and over 5,000 others have been wounded since the start of the military campaign, according to figures released by WHO last week.

READ: 6 nations call for immediate halt to Libya violence