My loyalty to Sisi after god, says Egyptian official

Egypt’s parliament speaker Ali Abdel Aal yesterday said that he was “loyal” to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi his “patriotism.”

“I have been carrying love for this country [Egypt], I have not asked for international nationalities in the countries where I had lived and worked,” Abdel Aal told parliamentarians, adding that he was “loyal to Egypt.”

“After God, my loyalty is also to President Sisi,” he continued, describing the Egyptian leader as “a fighter by nature, loyal, and faithful.”

Sisi took power in 2014 after a military coup, which overthrew the country’s first freely-elected president, Mohamed Morsi.