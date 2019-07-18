Israel settlers set up mobile homes in Jordan Valley

Israeli Jewish settlers have set up mobile homes on the Palestinian lands in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, Shehab news agency reported yesterday.

Palestinian rights activist Aref Daraghma said that the mobile homes were set up in Abu-Qandoul neighbourhood, located in Al-Maleh Valley.

He stated that the settlers installed wires around an area called Al-Mirmala, to which the settlers opened a street a couple of days ago.

Daraghma also said that the Israeli Jewish settlers set up mobile homes in other settlement positions in the areas of Al-Sowaida and Khilat Hamad, stressing that they have been increasing the number of these homes.

READ: Israel is targeting the Jordan Valley and Jerusalem for complete annexation