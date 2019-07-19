Sudan: 246 protesters killed since December 2018

Some 246 protesters have been killed in unrest hitting Sudan since April 2018, the country’s doctors’ body said in a press release on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The statement by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said more than 1,300 protesters were injured during the same period.

It said: “246 people were killed since the eruption of protests in December 2018, around 127 of whom were massacred on the day when the sit-in around the headquarters of National Army was dispersed.”

The statement further confirmed that a six-month strike by the country’s doctors was lifted as of July 18.

Local newspapers on Friday said talks between the opposition alliance Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Transitional Military Council (TMC) were to continue after having been postponed for several days.

Khartoum-based daily Alsudani quoted sources confirming a second round of talks between the two sides had been postponed for several days in order to hold consultations on the details of the country’s transition to a civil government.