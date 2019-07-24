Algeria’s Constitutional Council amends some presidency candidacy rules

Algeria’s Constitutional Council has made amendments to a number of its working rules related to how Presidential elections work.

The Algerian Official Newspaper said, Tuesday, that the Constitutional Council approved the system of rules of its work including new amendments. Thus the number of its articles has grown from 89 to 104 articles.

One of the most important amendments is that candidates for president must submit their papers in person and sign them at the headquarters of the Constitutional Council (article 48). In contrast, Article 28 of the old regime stipulates that “statements of candidacy for the election of the President of the Republic shall be submitted by the candidate,” without the least definition of how this shall be done.

Also, some provisions that used to grant the Constitutional Council a mandatory power have been removed.