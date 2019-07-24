Chile doctors carry out surgeries in Gaza

A Chilean team of orthopaedic surgeons is carrying out urgent operations in the European Hospital in southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, Al-Resalah newspaper reported yesterday.

Doctor Lautaro Campos headed the team which arrived in the Strip on Friday and is expected to leave tomorrow evening.

In a statement, the Palestinian orthopaedic surgeon Jamal Abu-Hilal said that the three-member team carried out 16 surgeries and they are expected to carry out 30 more.

This week, our volunteer orthopedic surgery team from Argentina arrived in Gaza to provide surgery for in-need children. The team screened over 80 children on their first day, scheduling 44 for surgery. We are honored to work with these great surgeons from South America. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Iqp8Hi2FHd — The PCRF (@ThePCRF) July 20, 2019

The team is visiting Gaza for the second time in coordination with Palestine Children Relief Society. The first visit took place a year ago.

Abu-Hilal hoped that such visits will continue in order to help patients in need of urgent surgeries, to reduce the waiting lists and train local doctors.

