Chile doctors carry out surgeries in Gaza

July 24, 2019 at 9:31 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Chile, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
3 volunteer medical teams from South America and Italy crossed into the Gaza Strip to start providing medical care for injured and sick children, as well as training for local doctors [The PCRF/Twitter]
A Chilean team of orthopaedic surgeons is carrying out urgent operations in the European Hospital in southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, Al-Resalah newspaper reported yesterday.

Doctor Lautaro Campos headed the team which arrived in the Strip on Friday and is expected to leave tomorrow evening.

In a statement, the Palestinian orthopaedic surgeon Jamal Abu-Hilal said that the three-member team carried out 16 surgeries and they are expected to carry out 30 more.

The team is visiting Gaza for the second time in coordination with Palestine Children Relief Society. The first visit took place a year ago.

Abu-Hilal hoped that such visits will continue in order to help patients in need of urgent surgeries, to reduce the waiting lists and train local doctors.

