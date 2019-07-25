BREAKING: Tunisia president Essebsi dies at 92

The Presidency of the Republic of Tunisia today announced the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

In a statement on Facebook the office said that Essebsi died at 10.25 this morning at the military hospital in Tunisia where he was admitted after his health deteriorated.

Details of the burial would be announced later, it continued.

Essebsi was taken to the military hospital late last night “after an emergency health issue”, local media reported.

READ: Tunisia extends state of emergency for 1 month

His son, Hafez Caid Essebsi, said: “The president was transferred to the military hospital due to an emergency health problem caused by the residues of food poisoning that he suffered over the last period.”

On Monday Essebsi appeared in video footage posted by the presidency for the first time in two weeks, following reports that his health had deteriorated.

The 92-year-old could be seen in his office at the presidential palace with the defence minister. He appeared to be suffering from health problems and he did not make a statement.

Essebsi won Tunisia’s first free elections in 2014 following Arab uprisings across the region.