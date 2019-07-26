Tunisia: Presidential elections to be held in 90 days

The President of the Independent High Authority for Elections, Nabil Baffoun, has said that Presidential elections will be held within 90 days. Baffoun stated that an amendment is to be introduced to the electoral agenda in the wake of President Essebsi’s demise.

This came in Baffoun’s statements to private radio station Mosaïque FM, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi Thursday morning, after suffering from a severe health condition.

“The electoral agenda will be adjusted after the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi, by holding the presidential elections no later than 90 days,” Baffoun explained.

He added: “We are required to hold presidential elections within 90 days, and this requires the expedition of the date of presidential elections.”

Baffoun also pointed out that members of the High Authority (independent and constitutional) will later hold a meeting to discuss the new agenda.

Earlier Thursday, the Tunisian Presidency announced in a statement the death of Essebsi, and confirmed that the burial ceremony would be announced later.

Later, Mohamed Ennaceur, the speaker of the Tunisian Parliament, announced that he would take the position of the interim president of the country, succeeding Beji Caid Essebsi.