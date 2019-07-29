Gaza scrapes together new art exhibition 

Palestinians showcase their artwork at Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts in Gaza on 29 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians showcase their artwork at Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts in Gaza on 29 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians showcase their artwork at Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts in Gaza on 29 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians showcase their artwork at Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts in Gaza on 29 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians showcase their artwork at Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts in Gaza on 29 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians showcase their artwork at Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts in Gaza on 29 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians showcase their artwork at Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts in Gaza on 29 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians showcase their artwork at Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts in Gaza on 29 July 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

A new exhibition has given Palestinians in Gaza the chance to compare different forms of art.

Launched by Studio Windows from Gaza for Contemporary Arts, the exhibition includes work from 64 artists including those who specialise in plaster moulds, sculptors and experimental photography.

One section covers the pioneering arts, which includes pieces from the early seventies, when plaster moulds and paintings were first used in the Gaza Strip. These pieces tell the story of the artists that created them.

Experimental photographs and sculptures made of scraps, wood or food are also available for visitors to see.

“Artists address subjects inspired by the reality of the political and social life in the Gaza Strip, adopting symbols of resistance and direct representation of disaster and misery in the country,” organisers explained.

They give “a real opportunity for viewers to raise questions.”