Kuwait to build homes for Iraqis displaced during war on Daesh

Iraq announced, yesterday, that the Kuwaiti emir has approved the construction of a suburban city in the country’s northern district of Baiji. This city will house Iraqis whose homes were destroyed during the war against Daesh.

The governor of Iraq’s central province of Salah Al-Din, Ammar Jabr, said in a statement:



“Kuwait’s emir, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has ordered the construction of a residential city in the district of Baiji for Iraqis whom homes were destroyed during the country’s war against the Daesh group,”

Read: Aid workers: Syria’s Rukban camp dwindles after five-month Russian siege

Jabr said that the Kuwaiti Prime Minister had agreed to form “a joint committee, intending to manage the allocation of the aids which were approved during the 2018 International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq.”

The Kuwaiti government hosted the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq In February 2018. The event, which was co-chaired by the European Union (EU), aimed at accelerating the reconstruction of the areas which were destroyed during the Iraqi war.

Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations were severed following Iraq’s invasion of the oil-rich Gulf state in 1990.

The two states resumed their diplomatic relations in 2003 after the toppling of former dictator Saddam Hussein by a US-led invasion.