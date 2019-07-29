Two Saudi soldiers killed on Yemen border

Two Saudi soldiers have been killed near the country’s border with war-torn Yemen, according to the official SPA news agency on Monday, Anadolu reports.

SPA did not give details about the circumstances of the soldiers’ death.

On Friday, Riyadh said two soldiers had been killed along border with Yemen, which has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and several Arab allies launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

According to UN figures, Yemen is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with more than 10 million people driven to the brink of famine. More than 22 million people in Yemen are desperate for humanitarian aid and protection.

